Lee Miller and David McCracken's Falkirk side sit three points clear at the top of League One

As the hectic schedule in Scotland's bottom two tiers approaches its conclusion, there is still so much at stake in the lower leagues.

The title race looks set to go to the wire in League One and, while the same cannot be said about League Two, there are still play-off places to be decided in the fourth tier.

Here, BBC Scotland identities what to look out for as the curtain draws to a close.

Third-tier title in the balance

Falkirk failed to return to the second tier at the first attempt last season after Raith Rovers narrowly pipped the former Premiership side to the 2019-20 League One crown on a points-per-game basis.

However, as it stands, Lee Miller and David McCracken's side are on course for promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking.

But they cannot afford to get too comfortable. With six games remaining for eight of the 10 clubs, Falkirk's cushion at the League One summit sits at just three points and Paul Hartley's Cove Rangers lurk in second spot waiting to pounce on any potential slip up.

Partick Thistle - another full-time club who will believe they don't belong in the third tier - are one of two teams in the division who have a game to spare.

A win for Ian McCall's third-placed side in their game in hand on Tuesday at home to Clyde would move them within five points of leaders Falkirk and just one behind Cove.

The top six teams in Scotland's third tier are separated by just eight points

With both leagues set to split after 18 games, it throws up potential mouthwatering end-of-season title clashes in the final four games.

Congestion within the division means the difference between finishing fifth or sixth by the 18-game mark could quite possibly result in promotion or relegation come the end of the campaign.

While Forfar Athletic are five points adrift at the foot of the table, the gap between ninth-placed Dumbarton - who currently sit in the relegation play-off spot - and fifth-placed East Fife is just eight points.

A sketchy run of results could drag a team into the dreaded relegation play-off spot, while a slight upturn in fortunes could have them involved in the promotion race.

League 2 play-off race heats up

Queen's Park appear to be running away with the League 2 title, boasting a 12-point advantage at the top of the table, but the next four spots are split by just seven points with 21 still to play for.

Stranraer have a tough task on their hands to break into the top four as they sit six points behind the leading pack. But, if Stevie Farrell's men can hold on to fifth spot, post-split fixtures against the top four sides may give a glimmer of hope.

Queen's Park are running away with League Two, but the play-off race is heating up

At the other end of the table, things are looking ominous again for Brechin City as they currently sit six points adrift at the foot of the table.

They also finished bottom last season, but with no promotion play-off between the Highland and Lowland League champions last term, Brechin did not have to face the dreaded relegation tie with a non-league opponent.

City could yet escape the trauma again. The decision to curtail both Highland and Lowland leagues early means Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts are waiting to go head-to-head for the honour of facing whoever finishes bottom of the Scottish fourth tier, but the SPFL has still to decide whether the play-offs will take place.