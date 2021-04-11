Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ode Fulutudilu netted a hat-trick on her debut as Glasgow City maintained their SWPL 1 title chase with a 7-0 rout of Forfar Farmington.

The defending champions remain second on goal difference, with leaders Rangers thrashing Spartans 5-0 for a fifth straight win.

Celtic bounced back from defeat against Glasgow City to beat bottom club Hearts 3-0 and stay five points off the top.

Fourth-placed Hibernian edged out struggling Motherwell 3-2.

Glasgow took until the 43rd minute to break down stubborn Forfar at Station Park when Sharon Wojcik converted.

Fulutudilu netted twice shortly after the interval before Nicole Robertson tucked home.

Julia Molin scored her first City goal to make it 5-0, Jo Love curled home and Fulutudilu rounded off the comprehensive win.

Malky Thomson's Rangers had a two-goal lead over Spartans at the break thanks to headers from Kirsty Howat and Zoe Ness.

Lizzie Arnot's low drive made it 3-0 to the hosts and substitute Clare Gemmell added a late fourth before Howat completed her double.

Hearts held out against Celtic at K-Park until the second half when Rachel Donaldson's strike and Sarah Ewens' double secured victory.

Hibs rallied from Rosie Slater's opener for Motherwell to go 3-1 up with two goals from Amy Gallacher either side a Colette Cavanagh strike.

Nicole Pullar pulled one back but Motherwell are only above the bottom on goal difference after a fifth consecutive defeat.