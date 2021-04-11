Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham 1-3 Man Utd: Solskjkaer 'amazed and shocked' with disallowed goal

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said "the game is gone" after a controversial disallowed goal in their 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

Edinson Cavani had a goal ruled out after a long video assistant referee consultation after Scott McTominay caught Son Heung-min in the face.

"If that was my son and he stays down and he needs his mates to help him up, he doesn't get food because that's embarrassing," Solskjaer said.

"The game's absolutely gone."

Son gave Spurs the lead after that controversy before Fred, Cavani and Mason Greenwood scored for United.

Solskjaer added: "If that's a clear and obvious error, it's an obvious error he had to look at it. It was a perfectly good goal.

"They are conned [by Son]. We weren't conned, the referee was.

"Unfortunately the referee decided we are not playing football or VAR decided probably. I'm absolutely shocked if that is a foul."

United midfielder Scott McTominay told Sky Sports: "Personally I'm not a fan of VAR but the referees have to make decisions. It was a case of keeping calm.

"It was a total injustice but you just have to get on with the game."

'I don't understand anything anymore'

Son Heung-min was down for some time after being touched by Scott McTominay

Spurs boss Mourinho has been a vocal critic of the VAR system since it was introduced in the Premier League last season.

"It's difficult for everybody," he said. "For us, for the players, for the referees. Lots of contradictions and decisions you don't understand very well. That's not my problem, I cannot fix this."

He referenced a narrow offside decision against Wolves in their 1-0 win over Fulham on Friday. Liverpool had a goal ruled out in similar circumstances on Saturday as they beat Aston Villa 2-1.

"I watched Fulham versus Wolves," he said. "I don't understand anything anymore. Sometimes you get, sometimes you don't get. I don't know how to comment. You don't celebrate a goal because you are afraid."

Tottenham 1-3 Man Utd: 'I don't think Spurs deserved to lose' says Jose Mourinho

On Solskjaer's claim that he would not feed his own son if he acted like Son, Mourinho said: "Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole.

"Because a father you always have to feed their kids, no matter what they do. I am very, very disappointed. Bread is bread, cheese is cheese."

What did the pundits say?

"I'm amazed really, if this is a foul we should all go home," former Manchester United midfielder Keane said on Sky Sports.

"It's bizarre. To roll around like that is embarrassing. That can't be a foul. Referees are doubting every decision, but he's got this wrong."

Former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison was summarising the game on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Initially he said: "No way is that a foul. He's caught him but I don't think VAR will look at that. You have to carry on."

After referee Chris Kavanagh viewed the incident on the screen and disallowed it, Morrison said: "I can't believe this. As the player, you have to use your arms to run forward."

He also added that McTominay - who was already booked - should have been shown another yellow card if it was deemed to be a foul.

"Consistency, this is why fans are getting frustrated," he said. "If you say it's a foul from McTominay, you've got to give him a second yellow. In theory he should be sending him off."