Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
Man UtdManchester United20:00GranadaGranada
Venue: Old Trafford

Man Utd v Granada: Marcus Rashford could miss Europa League quarter-final second leg

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford was substituted in the second half of United's win at Tottenham on Sunday

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a doubt for the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Spanish visitors Granada.

Rashford, who scored the opener in the 2-0 first-leg win, missed training on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

"I'll have to give him as much time as possible - his foot is still a little bit sore, but fingers crossed," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Skipper Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are all suspended.

The trio were booked during last Thursday's first leg in Andalusia, ruling them out of the return at Old Trafford.

If United maintain their lead and go through, they will face either Dutch leaders Ajax or Italian side Roma in the last four.

"It's never a positive thing to not have every player available but we've got players ready to deputise and come into the team of course," Solskjaer said.

"It was a booking amnesty after this quarter-final so we hoped to get them through, but there were some easy yellow cards that the ref handed out.

"We're ready to deal with that."

Wales winger Daniel James is back in the United squad after missing Sunday's 3-1 win at Tottenham through injury.

Centre-back Eric Bailly is still out after testing positive for coronavirus while on international duty with the Ivory Coast, meaning 18-year-old Will Fish has been added to Solskjaer's squad to bolster his defensive options in the absence of centre-back Maguire and left-back Shaw.

France striker Anthony Martial and defender Phil Jones are still out injured.

Granada are expected to recall former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado after he sat out their 2-1 win at Real Valladolid in La Liga.

Portuguese defender Domingos Duarte is banned, while on-loan Chelsea winger Kenedy is an injury doubt.

Granada facing uphill task on English debut - stats

  • Manchester United have won only nine of their 27 home matches against Spanish visitors (D12 L6), and just one of the past 10 (D5 L4).
  • United have been eliminated from European competition by La Liga opposition in each of the past three seasons - by Sevilla in the 2017-18 Champions League last 16 and in last season's Europa League semi-final, and by Barcelona in the 2018-19 Champions League quarter-final.
  • United are unbeaten in their past 16 home games in the Europa League (W12 D4), winning five in a row before the draws against Real Sociedad and AC Milan this year.
  • United have been successful in all 19 European ties in which they won the first leg away from home.
  • Granada, having qualified for European football for the first time this season, have never played a competitive match in England.
  • Marcus Rashford is one game short of his 50th appearance in European competition.
  • United striker Edinson Cavani needs one more goal to reach 50 in European competition.
