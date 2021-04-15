Roma v Ajax

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13López
- 23Mancini
- 4Cristante
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2Karsdorp
- 42Diawara
- 17Veretout
- 61Calafiori
- 7Pellegrini
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 11Pedro
- 14Villar
- 18Santon
- 21Mayoral
- 31Pérez
- 54Ciervo
- 55Darboe
- 71Morichelli
- 83Mirante
- 87Cerantola Fuzato
Ajax
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Stekelenburg
- 5Klaiber
- 2Timber
- 21Martínez
- 31Tagliafico
- 6Klaassen
- 4Álvarez
- 8Gravenberch
- 39dos Santos
- 10Tadic
- 7Neres Campos
Substitutes
- 3Schuurs
- 9Idrissi
- 16Scherpen
- 18Ekkelenkamp
- 20Kudus
- 23Traoré
- 30Brobbey
- 33Kotarski
- 35Kasanwirjo
- 42Timber
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Davy Klaassen (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antony.
Hand ball by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
Attempt blocked. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Sean Klaiber.
Attempt missed. Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Bryan Cristante.
Offside, Roma. Edin Dzeko tries a through ball, but Jordan Veretout is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Ibañez.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.