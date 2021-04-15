Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
VillarrealVillarreal0Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb0

Villarreal v Dinamo Zagreb

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 24Pedraza
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 25Capoue
  • 5Parejo
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 7Moreno
  • 17Alcácer

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 6Funes Mori
  • 9Bacca
  • 18Moreno
  • 19Coquelin
  • 20Peña
  • 21Costa
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 30Pino
  • 32Baena
  • 34Niño

Dinamo Zagreb

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 40Livakovic
  • 6Lauritsen
  • 28Théophile-Catherine
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 13Ristovski
  • 97Jakic
  • 5Ademi
  • 99Orsic
  • 17Ivanusec
  • 10Majer
  • 21Petkovic

Substitutes

  • 1Zagorac
  • 19Cabraja
  • 20Kastrati
  • 22Leovac
  • 24Tolic
  • 26Burton
  • 27Misic
  • 30Stojanovic
  • 33Josipovic
  • 38Franjic
  • 55Peric
  • 80Atiemwen
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamDinamo Zagreb
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Ivanusec.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Kristijan Jakic (Dinamo Zagreb).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Foyth.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).

  5. Post update

    Stefan Ristovski (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6411145913
2Sporting Braga64111410413
3Zorya Luhansk6204611-56
4AEK Athens6105715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6411127513
2Lille6321148611
3Sparta Prague62041012-26
4Celtic61141019-94

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal65101751216
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv632167-111
3Sivasspor6204911-26
4FK Qarabag6015413-91

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham64111551013
2Royal Antwerp640285312
3LASK63121112-110
4Ludogorets6006719-120

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb642091814
2RZ Pellets WAC631276110
3Feyenoord612348-45
4CSKA Moscow603338-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim65101721516
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6006415-110
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories