Villarreal v Dinamo Zagreb

Attempt saved. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Ivanusec.
VillarrealVillarreal0Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb0
Last updated on .From the section Europa League
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 3-4-2-1
Hand ball by Kristijan Jakic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Foyth.
Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).
Stefan Ristovski (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|5
|8
|13
|2
|Young Boys
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|10
|3
|CFR Cluj
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|5
|4
|CSKA Sofia
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|6
|6
|0
|0
|20
|5
|15
|18
|2
|Molde
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|10
|3
|Rapid Vienna
|6
|2
|1
|3
|11
|13
|-2
|7
|4
|Dundalk
|6
|0
|0
|6
|8
|19
|-11
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Leverkusen
|6
|5
|0
|1
|21
|8
|13
|15
|2
|Slavia Prague
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|10
|1
|12
|3
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|6
|4
|Nice
|6
|1
|0
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|7
|6
|14
|2
|Benfica
|6
|3
|3
|0
|18
|9
|9
|12
|3
|Standard Liege
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|4
|4
|Lech Poznan
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSV Eindhoven
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|9
|3
|12
|2
|Granada
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|3
|11
|3
|PAOK Salonika
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|7
|1
|6
|4
|Omonia Nicosia
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Napoli
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|11
|2
|Real Sociedad
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|4
|1
|9
|3
|AZ Alkmaar
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|5
|2
|8
|4
|HNK Rijeka
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|5
|9
|13
|2
|Sporting Braga
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|10
|4
|13
|3
|Zorya Luhansk
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|6
|4
|AEK Athens
|6
|1
|0
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|5
|12
|16
|2
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|11
|3
|Sivasspor
|6
|2
|0
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|4
|FK Qarabag
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|13
|-9
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Tottenham
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|5
|10
|13
|2
|Royal Antwerp
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|5
|3
|12
|3
|LASK
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|12
|-1
|10
|4
|Ludogorets
|6
|0
|0
|6
|7
|19
|-12
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|1
|8
|14
|2
|RZ Pellets WAC
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|6
|1
|10
|3
|Feyenoord
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|4
|CSKA Moscow
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hoffenheim
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|2
|15
|16
|2
|Red Star Belgrade
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|5
|11
|3
|Slovan Liberec
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|13
|-9
|7
|4
|KAA Gent
|6
|0
|0
|6
|4
|15
|-11
|0