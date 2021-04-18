Leeds United v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

A brace from Stuart Dallas gave Leeds an impressive win away at Manchester City last week.

TEAM NEWS

Leeds forwards Raphinha and Rodrigo are both doubts and will undergo late fitness tests.

They are without captain Liam Cooper, who is suspended due to the red card he received in the victory over Manchester City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is boosted by the news that he has no new injury concerns to contend with.

Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk remain on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This was one heck of a game at Anfield at the start of the season, when Liverpool won 4-3.

We could be in for another cracker here, too. Leeds come into the game fresh from beating Manchester City and, although Liverpool got knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, they looked sharp against Real Madrid.

The Reds created some good early chances, and played well, certainly in the first half. Real kept them a little bit at arms length after the break.

I can see Liverpool getting some opportunities on Monday too, but Leeds will too. Marcelo Bielsa's side have had a brilliant season, and it's such a shame so few people have got to go to any of their games.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have won just one of their last 11 home games against Liverpool in all competitions.

Leeds have conceded 52 goals in their 25 Premier League games against the Reds, more than they have versus any other side.

Liverpool are one short of becoming the first club to record 50 top-flight victories against Leeds.

Leeds have kept only one clean sheet in their last 21 competitive matches versus Liverpool.

Leeds United

Following their 2-1 win at Manchester City last week, Leeds could become just the second side in Premier League history to beat the league leaders and the reigning champions in consecutive matches, after Everton beat Chelsea and Manchester United in February 2010.

Leeds are aiming to win four top-flight games in a row within the same season for the first time since April 2001.

No side has scored more Premier League goals from outside the box than the 12 Leeds have this season.

Liverpool