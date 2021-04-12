Wales faced Canada at Leckwith Stadium

International friendlies: Wales v Denmark Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 13 April Kick-off: 19:15 BST

Wales manager Gemma Grainger is likely to make changes for Tuesday's visit of Denmark, as she looks to see as much of her squad as possible ahead of World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Wales lost 3-0 to Canada on Friday in Grainger's first game in charge.

Grainger's side face another friendly test with Denmark, ranked 14th in the world, visiting Cardiff City Stadium.

"We want to learn as much as we can, I anticipate a few changes," Grainger said. "We want to build."

Wales are using the friendlies as preparation for World Cup qualifying, with the draw set for 30 April as they target a first major finals appearance.

"Denmark is going to be a hard test for us but these are the kind of games we want to play," Grainger added.

"We want to learn as much as we can, as quickly as we can.

"For us it is a rehearsal, everything we are doing is looking ahead to those World Cup qualifiers later in the year."

Sophie Ingle: Being with Wales has helped captain after loss of grandmother

Wales are without injured duo Megan Wynne and Hayley Ladd. Bristol City forward Wynne is recovering from knee surgery, while Manchester United midfielder Ladd withdrew from the squad due to a muscular injury.

Captain Sophie Ingle, who plays in midfield for club Chelsea but was selected in defence for Grainger's first match, says the new manager has added a buzz to Wales training.

"It has been exciting, Gemma has come in and instilling what she wants from us as a group and it has been really positive," Ingle said.

"Jayne [Ludlow, the former Wales manager] did amazingly with us as a nation... but it is a new era and Gemma is looking to build on that.

"She is focussed on how close we are as a team and we will do all we can to be hard to beat. It is really positive.

"We always want to play the best teams and these friendlies are good tests for us. It is all about building to the first qualifiers in September... it is a new era."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 0-3 Denmark (Saturday, 18 June 2011)