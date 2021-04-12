Last updated on .From the section Football

Is the Premier League trophy heading back to Manchester City?

BBC Sport outlines the promotion and relegation issues - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland for 2020-21.

The coronavirus pandemic forced some leagues to be suspended for a spell, and others to be shortened or curtailed prematurely.

Recent confirmed promotions, relegations, titles & qualifications

Premier League

The top four teams will qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Leaders Manchester City are assured of at least a Europa League place, but need only two more points to clinch their Champions League spot.

The fifth-placed Premier League team will qualify for the Europa League group stage, along with the FA Cup winners.

The winners of the Carabao Cup final on 25 April - Manchester City or Tottenham - will qualify for the play-off round of the new Europa Conference League, unless they have already qualified for Europe by virtue of their league position, in which case the Conference League place will revert to the league.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to the Championship. Bottom club Sheffield United's relegation could be confirmed as early as this coming weekend.

Championship

The top two teams will be automatically promoted to the Premier League, with the next four entering a play-off.

Leaders Norwich can clinch promotion on Saturday if they beat Bournemouth, or if other results go their way.

Norwich and second-placed Watford are already assured of at least a play-off spot.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to League One.

League One

The top two teams will be automatically promoted to the Championship, with the next four entering a play-off.

The bottom four teams will be relegated to League Two.

League Two

The top three teams will be automatically promoted to League One, with the next four entering a play-off.

The bottom two teams will be relegated to the National League.

National League

The champions will be automatically promoted to League Two, with the next six teams entering a play-off.

With Macclesfield Town expelled, Dover Athletic's results expunged, and the National League North and South divisions declared null and void for 2020-21, there will be no relegation from the National League this season.

Scottish Premiership

Rangers were confirmed as champions a day after beating St Mirren

Rangers were confirmed as champions on 7 March after nearest rivals Celtic drew 0-0 with Dundee United, and will enter the Champions League at the third qualifying round.

Celtic will finish as runners-up and will enter the Champions League at the second qualifying round.

The Premiership split in half after 33 games, with each club playing the others in its "half" for a fourth and final time.

The third and fourth-placed teams will enter the new Europa Conference League at the second qualifying round. Hibernian and Aberdeen, who currently occupy those places, can make sure of them in the next round of games on 21 April.

The Scottish Cup winners will enter the Europa League at the play-off round.

The Premiership's bottom club will be relegated to the Championship, while the 11th-placed team will enter a play-off with three Championship sides.

Scottish Championship

Hearts clinched the title and promotion to the Premiership on 10 April after two of their rivals could only draw.

The next three teams will enter a play-off with the 11th-placed Premiership team.

The bottom club - overwhelmingly likely to be Alloa - will be relegated to League One, while the ninth-placed team will enter a play-off with three League One sides.

The Championship season has been reduced to 27 games following the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish League One

The league will split in two after 18 games have been played, with each team then playing the four other teams in their "half" for a third and final time.

Falkirk and Cove Rangers will definitely finish in the top half, with Forfar and Dumbarton in the bottom half.

The champions will be automatically promoted to the Championship, with the next three teams entering a play-off with the ninth-placed Championship side.

The bottom team will be relegated to Scottish League Two, with the ninth-placed team entering a play-off with three League Two teams.

Scottish League Two

The league will split in two after 18 games have been played, with each team then playing the four other teams in their "half" for a third and final time.

Queen's Park, Edinburgh CIty and Stirling Albion will definitely finish in the top half, with Brechin City, Annan Athletic and Cowdenbeath in the bottom half.

The champions will be automatically promoted to Scottish League One, with the next three teams entering a play-off with the ninth-placed League One side.

The bottom side will enter a two-legged play-off against the winners of a play-off between Highland League champions Brora Rangers and Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts (taking place on 24 April and 1 May) - with the overall winners taking the final place in League Two for 2021-22.

There are also proposals to expand League Two to 16 teams, potentially involving B teams from Rangers and Celtic.