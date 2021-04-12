Watch: Northern Ireland beat Ukraine in first leg of Euro 2022 play-off

Euro 2022 play-off second leg: Northern Ireland v Ukraine Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 13 April Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport NI website and Red Button.

Ashley Hutton believes Northern Ireland "have more to give" ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2022 play-off second leg against Ukraine at Seaview.

Northern Ireland will take a 2-1 advantage into the second leg in Belfast as Kenny Shiels' side aim to make a first-ever major tournament.

However defender Hutton has warned that favourites Ukraine will have been "embarrassed" by Friday's defeat.

"We are still underdogs so we will have to put in a big performance," she said.

"We know that half the job is done. We've come away with a great victory against Ukraine, who are a top nation."

Manager Shiels was heard telling his players not to celebrate after the full-time whistle in Kovalivka and Hutton believes he was right to try and keep emotions in check after one of the biggest victories in Northern Ireland's history.

"Anything can happen in football and keeping us on level ground is the best thing for us," added the 33-year-old.

"We didn't play to our best on Friday night but that just means we have more to give as a team. We want to keep the ball better. That is a big part of Kenny's philosophy and we didn't do that on Friday night.

"We will have to defend for our lives to make sure we don't concede. We gave away a sloppy goal in Ukraine and we are disappointed but we will look to correct that.

"I think they will set up with a different shape. I know they will be disappointed, or even embarrassed by the result given that we are the underdogs, but we know they are a strong side and we will have to give it 100% to get a win."

Ashley Hutton's last-minute equaliser against Wales ultimately got Northern Ireland to the Euro 2022 play-off on head-to-head

Qualification would be like Euro 2016

The match will take place behind closed doors at Seaview however it will be available to watch live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer, the red button and the BBC Sport website.

Hutton believes that the current history-making side can have a similar impact for the game in Northern Ireland as Michael O'Neill's men's men after the Euros in 2016.

"It is disappointing and I believe we would have had a packed-out stadium, but we know that everyone will be watching from home and everyone will be backing us," she added.

"Qualifying for a Euros, I didn't think I would ever be thinking about that. Growing up, following Manchester United they were all men's role models but now we're the role models for the young ones coming through so it is exciting.

"If we could get to the Euros and inspire the young ones, just like the men in 2016, there's nothing that will stop the young ones going across to England and getting professional contracts.

"It would be huge but we're trying not to think about it. We want to be as composed as we can be but if we were to get through to the Euros it would be absolutely incredible."