Emmanuel Osadebe: Walsall midfielder signs new contract
Walsall midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the League Two side.
The ex-Gillingham player, 24, has made 35 appearances for the Saddlers since joining from Macclesfield last summer.
"I knew it was the right decision to make to stay here and continue this journey to get this club back to where it needs to be," he said.
Interim Walsall head coach Brian Dutton added: "He is a rough diamond and someone who can have a stellar career."