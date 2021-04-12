Last updated on .From the section Irish

McDermott has led Glentoran to five wins in the last six games

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Date: Tuesday, 13 April Coverage: In-game clips and text updates on the BBC Sport website.

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says he expects there to be "ups and downs" between now and the end of the Irish Premiership season.

The Glens have won 16 points from 18 in the last six games ahead of a double-header against Coleraine this week.

Glentoran will move above the Bannsiders into second place with a win at the Oval on Tuesday before the Showgrounds game on Friday.

"There are going to be ups and downs, no doubt about it," said McDermott.

"Whether it be second place, third place, there are things moving, but we've got nine games remaining, so 27 points to play for, starting with Tuesday night - and we'll be ready."

Glentoran and Coleraine will observe a minute's silence before both matches this week in remembrance of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday aged 99.

The east Belfast side have been in impressive form of late with five wins and a draw in the last six games.

However, the Glens have not beaten Coleraine in a league match since March 2016, with their two wins in that period coming in a Europa League play-off and the League Cup.

Like Glentoran, the Ballycastle Road club come into Tuesday's game on the back of a win at the weekend, with two Stephen O'Donnell goals lifting Oran Kearney's men to a 2-1 victory at Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

O'Donnell scored two second-half goals as Coleraine came from behind to beat Warrenpoint on Saturday

The success at Milltown followed a damaging defeat by leaders Linfield at Windsor Park on Wednesday with Kearney keen for his charges to kick on, despite injuries preventing the Coleraine boss from filling his bench on Saturday.

"With the week we've had and everything else, it would be easy for players to drop their heads," said Kearney.

"But I've said it for weeks, the one thing I'll never doubt is effort, attitude and application and they bring all those things in abundance.

"The games have been coming thick and fast. Evan Tweed lives in Carndonagh in Donegal so it's a heck of a trek and then we're pulled into a Tuesday night game and a Friday night game.

"I know everyone's had it this season, but with us it's just something we have to take and get on with."

The other two matches on Tuesday feature the league's bottom four clubs with 10th-placed Portadown hosting basement side Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint at home to Carrick Rangers.