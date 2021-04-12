Last updated on .From the section Irish

The final has not been held away from Windsor Park since 2015 when it was staged at The Oval

The Irish Cup final and both semi-finals will be played at Mourneview Park, with all three games being shown live on BBC Two NI.

For the first time in six years, the final will be played away from Windsor Park due to renovations at the stadium in May.

The final will kick-off at 19:45 BST on Friday 21 May, three days after the semi-finals.

The entire competition will be played next month.

Its traditional January start was delayed by the pandemic, with the first round to be held during the first weekend of May.

Last-16 fixtures will take place on Saturday 8 May followed by the quarter-finals three days later.

The televised semi-finals are due to be played in Lurgan on Tuesday 18 May, with the first game kicking off at 16:00 BST followed by the second at 20:00.

Six Championship clubs have pulled out of the competition due to the second tier not being granted elite status earlier in the season, leading to the cancellation of the 2020-21 campaign.

Championship and Premier Intermediate clubs participating in the competition were permitted to resume training from 31 March until their Irish Cup involvement ends.