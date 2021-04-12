Last updated on .From the section Irish

The competition attracts youth teams from across the world to Northern Ireland's north coast

The Super Cup NI has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual youth competition, which was called off last year for the first time since its inception in 1983, is a major draw to Northern Ireland's north coast each summer.

In explaining their decision, organisers cited the amount of restrictions that would "diminish" the overall product were it to go ahead in the current climate.

"Participating in the tournament is more than playing five football games over a week," said event chairman Victor Leonard.

"It gives the young aspiring footballers the unique Super Cup NI experience where young players can live, train and play together for a week, being in the same accommodation, providing a taste of what a professional football career might look like.

"The organising committee has been working tirelessly since last August to bounce back from the disappointment of the cancellation of the 2020 event and return this year with a bigger and better tournament.

"However, ongoing issues with regards to the impact of COVID-19 across the world and logistical obstacles outside of our control there was no other option but to cancel this year's tournament."

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is among a number of stars to have lit up the tournament as a young player

Another year of inactivity is a further economic blow to the area's tourism sector, with the competition delivering thousands of visitors to the region.

"The competition has been a key part of the Northern Irish sporting calendar for generations but it has also been part of the hospitality calendar for that same period of time," said Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill.

"The benefit the competition has brought to our bars, restaurants and hotels has been vitally important."

The 2021 event was set to be the biggest in the competition's 39-year history, with four male age groups and a new female section competing.

Attentions have already turned to 2022, where organisers are targeting a 24 July start date.