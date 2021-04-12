Last updated on .From the section Football

To feed or not to feed? That is question for Mourinho and Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho got into a spat over how to discipline a Son, Dennis Rodman's daughter bursts onto the scene, the Jesse Lingard renaissance continues and a tribute to DMX on Match of the Day.

Here are a few of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. When you see your ex after a lockdown glow-up

Mourinho once said Luke Shaw needed to stop relying on him to do his thinking for him. It looks like the message sank in, with another good performance from the Manchester United left-back in Sunday's win over Tottenham Hotspur, his former manager's current side.

Meanwhile, it's not been a good run for Mourinho.

2. Do we need to worry about Ole's children?

Perhaps the most bizarre fall-out from Tottenham against Manchester United was this exchange on parenting techniques between Solskjaer and Mourinho. We're not sure what's more weird: Solskjaer making the comment in the first place, or Mourinho sincerely engaging with it.

Stranger still, this is not the first time Solskjaer has employed an analogy about denying food to children.

3. Name sound familiar?

This is how 18-year-old Trinity Rodman marked her professional debut over the weekend. Sporting talent runs in her family; she's the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis.

4. On track at the London Stadium

West Ham United secured another impressive victory on Sunday, beating Leicester City to really mix it up in the race to finish in the top four.

The game saw Jesse Lingard's renaissance continue too, as the 28-year-old bagged a brace.

5. Point to prove

There was a lot of talk around Trent Alexander-Arnold last week after Gareth Southgate omitted him from his England squad for the World Cup qualifiers and then the Liverpool right-back gifted Real Madrid a goal in midweek. The 22-year-old responded in spectacular style though, scoring an injury-time screamer to beat Aston Villa... with the England manager watching on in the stands.

6. Can he do it on a wet Saturday night in Madrid?

Real Madrid, fresh from that victory against Liverpool on Tuesday, won Saturday's El Clasico to move just a point behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who have only won three of their past 11 games.

7. Bielsa's Ruff Ryders

Ian Wright mixed a bit of insightful analysis with a tribute to rapper DMX on MotD.

8. April will make a fool of us all

As hospitality in England opens for outdoor drinking and dining, snow sweeps into Britain. Of course it does. We blame Forfar for jinxing it with their optimism...

9. Forget heavy metal football, it's time for psychedelic football

Much like when the Beatles went to meet Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in 1967, Phil Brown seems to have been deeply transformed by his stint managing in India.

10. Relatable

That feeling when Wembley looms into view on the way to London Euston.

11. That feeling when you realise you've been relegated

People often complain that VAR means fans can't experience the big moments in real time as they used to - but imagine retrospectively discovering you had been relegated like this.

12. North West Kardashian

There has been interesting transfer speculation this past week, but this tops it.

13. We can't stop looking at this

Just... how?

And, finally, how on earth has Newcastle's Callum Wilson managed to make it look like he has been layered onto this photo? We also enjoy him mimicking the pose we strike when we're checking out the menu at a takeaway.