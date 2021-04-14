Highlights: Northern Ireland 2-0 Ukraine

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when Kenny Shiels was appointed Northern Ireland manager in 2019.

After years of guidance under Alfie Wylie, the experienced Shiels was a high-profile appointment who was challenged with taking the women's game to the next level.

Against the odds - with a part-time squad, injuries and hampered preparation - Northern Ireland secured their place in the record books by reaching Euro 2022 and laying down a marker for generations to come. Mission accomplished.

Here are five moments which defined Northern Ireland's path to Euro 2022 and a place in history.

Northern Ireland 0-6 Norway

Questions were asked when Shiels set up his Northern Ireland team to play out from the back against Norway, one of the best teams in the world, in his opening match as manager.

As expected, Norway dominated the game at Seaview and ran out 6-0 winners, handing a lesson to Northern Ireland in the process as they adapted to their new approach and handed the visitors some soft goals.

Despite the defeat, it marked the first steps of introducing a newfound mentality and belief for the minnows - play to win every match, strive to improve and the results will follow.

It was a tough defeat and a heavy scoreline, but learning from a team of Norway's calibre but it was an important first step in NI's journey.

Shiels showed trust in his players from his first game as manager and that has eventually cumulated in the euphoria of Tuesday's play-off victory.

Wales 2-2 Northern Ireland

Shiels called on his side to learn from the Norway game, and they duly obliged when they rocked up in Newport for their second qualifier.

Northern Ireland took an early lead through Simone Magill but Wales, favourites to finish runners-up behind Norway, fought back to lead 2-1 as the game ticked into injury-time.

NI teams in the past wouldn't have been able to find a response, but Ashley Hutton - one of the stalwarts of this side - capitalised on a goalkeeping error from Demi Vance's free-kick to rescue an unlikely point in the final minute.

It wasn't a pretty goal, and it almost seemed insignificant at the time, but with the group to be decided on head-to-head it was ultimately Hutton's header, on her 100th appearance, that put Northern Ireland's destiny in their own hands.

Belarus 0-1 Northern Ireland

This match has been described as Northern Ireland's lightbulb moment. With a goalless draw against Wales in Seaview keeping NI in control, the task became clear as four victories would secure a first-ever play-off for a major tournament.

A 6-0 win in the Faroe Islands was comprehensive, but Belarus were ranked two places ahead of NI and had a strong record at home.

NI's task was made more difficult when goalkeeper Jackie Burns was controversially sent-off on 27 minutes, but up stepped Rachel Furness with a header just before half-time that will go down in history.

A huge amount of effort, a characteristic which has also been present for NI, and some excellent goalkeeping by Becky Flaherty meant Shiels' side left Minsk with a vital three points.

It was a win against the odds and a performance that ignited belief that Northern Ireland could reach the play-offs. The dream was well and truly on.

Northern Ireland 5-1 Faroe Islands

After a 3-2 victory over Belarus, history was within Northern Ireland's grasp when the Faroe Islands rolled into town in December. The task was simple - win and you reach a play-off.

The reverse scoreline suggested an easy victory for NI on home turf, however with this incredible team just 90 minutes away form history the pressure was really on.

The Faroes took an early lead and, without the Green and White Army cheering them on, it would have been easy to panic with what was on the line.

Yet again Furness led the way with an equaliser before efforts from Kirsty McGuinness, Chloe McCarron and Caitlin McGuinness as Northern Ireland secured their play-off spot in style.

It was a significant moment as their place in history was secured, but this team of dreamers weren't finished yet.

Northern Ireland 2-0 Ukraine (Agg 4-1)

Northern Ireland would have been underdogs no matter who they faced in the play-offs, but when Ukraine came out of the bowl there was optimism that Shiels' squad could cause a stir when it mattered most.

While the first-leg victory in Ukraine was another huge moment for this team, it meant the pressure was on as expectations grew about a dream spot at Euro 2022 for the return fixture in Belfast.

Despite what was on the line, Northern Ireland looked confident and relaxed as they controlled the game, and the shackles were off further when captain Marissa Callaghan netted the opener and put her team another step closer to history.

Caldwell, another long-term member of the team, added the cherry on top of the cake the scenes as the final whistle blew will live long in the memory.

The game was behind closed doors yet there was still an atmosphere present, albeit limited, which was added to as cars blew their horns in unison in celebration on the Shore Road.

Northern Ireland's journey from reforming the national team in 2004 to these current achievers is remarkable, but the past 20 months under Shiels have added an excitement and enthusiasm to the game which should help take it to the next level.