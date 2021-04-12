Women's FA Cup: Manchester United could face Liverpool in fifth round
Manchester United could face Liverpool in the Women's FA Cup fifth round.
United, who play third-tier Burnley in round four, will host either the second division Reds or Championship winners Leicester City.
Elsewhere, holders Manchester City will host either West Ham or Chichester & Selsey if they beat Aston Villa.
Last season's losing finalists Everton are likely to face a trip to Women's Super League leaders Chelsea if they beat Durham.
Women's FA Cup fifth-round draw
Birmingham City or Coventry v Lewes or Southampton
Brighton or Bristol City v Huddersfield Town or Derby County
Arsenal or Gillingham v Crystal Palace or London Bees
Wolves or Blackburn v Oxford United or Charlton Athletic
Manchester City or Aston Villa v West Ham or Chichester & Selsey
Chelsea or London Lionesses v Everton or Durham
Burnley or Manchester United v Leicester or Liverpool
Reading or Tottenham v Middlesbrough or Sheffield United