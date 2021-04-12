Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United won 2-0 the last time they hosted Liverpool in September 2019

Manchester United could face Liverpool in the Women's FA Cup fifth round.

United, who play third-tier Burnley in round four, will host either the second division Reds or Championship winners Leicester City.

Elsewhere, holders Manchester City will host either West Ham or Chichester & Selsey if they beat Aston Villa.

Last season's losing finalists Everton are likely to face a trip to Women's Super League leaders Chelsea if they beat Durham.

Women's FA Cup fifth-round draw

Birmingham City or Coventry v Lewes or Southampton

Brighton or Bristol City v Huddersfield Town or Derby County

Arsenal or Gillingham v Crystal Palace or London Bees

Wolves or Blackburn v Oxford United or Charlton Athletic

Manchester City or Aston Villa v West Ham or Chichester & Selsey

Chelsea or London Lionesses v Everton or Durham

Burnley or Manchester United v Leicester or Liverpool

Reading or Tottenham v Middlesbrough or Sheffield United