Rangers' hopes of breaking Chelsea's British defensive record suffered a blow with a Hibernian goal that Filip Helander found "hard to take".

Steven Gerrard's side, already crowned champions, won the game at Ibrox 2-1 to retain their unbeaten league record.

But they have now shipped 11 goals in 34 games and have four left to avoid conceding as many as Chelsea in their 2004-5 English championship season.

"We fight to keep that clean sheet and we didn't," centre-half Helander said.

"We are disappointed with that, of course, but when you win, that is obviously most important. Our victory record here at Ibrox is nice.

"Most of the game we did well, but when you concede a goal, you can't be too happy about it. It is something that we have got to look at what happened there."

Rangers next face Celtic in the Scottish Cup fourth round this weekend, with Helander saying it is "a big game" and "one more title" his side are keen to win.

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet became just the third opposition player to breach Rangers' stingy backline in Govan in the league this term with his late consolation for Hibs on Sunday.

The unbeaten champions have won all 17 games at home, keeping 14 clean sheets in the process, with Motherwell's Callum Lang and Dundee United striker Marc McNulty the only other two players to net at Ibrox.

"I think we controlled the game good in the first half and then started off quite well in the second half and got to 2-0," Helander added.

"Then we conceded a goal and obviously that makes it harder. They get some energy and we had to really fight for it, but it was a victory and we have got to be happy with that."