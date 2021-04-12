Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Mark Ogren says United's youth academy is already bearing fruit

Dundee United are "excited" about their future despite reporting a £3m loss in the financial year to June 2020 as they won promotion back to the top flight.

United say their annual accounts were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, although this was tempered by continued investment from chairman Mark Ogren.

Ogren praised United fans for record ticket sales despite the uncertainty over being able to attend matches.

"We will come out of this a far stronger club," he vowed.

"While I fully understand the financial hardship that Covid-19 has caused for many people, I hope that those that can afford to do so choose to waive any credits due to them and renew their season ticket for 2021/22 during the current loyalty period."

United say their youth academy is now recognised as one of the best in the UK and Ogden is "excited by the high performance operation".

The Scottish Premiership club's annual accounts show:

Increased turnover of almost £800,000 (up 25%)

Gate receipts up 37% (despite estimated £128,000 loss from four cancelled home games)

18% increase in prize money as Championship winners

Sales of more than £500,000 after retail returned in-house

Administration expenses reduced by more than £100,000 (6%)

"Financially, these positives were somewhat tempered by a reduction in prize money due to a compensation agreement between the SPFL and certain broadcasters in respect of cancelled matches and no income from play-off matches," United stated.

"Plans for life back in the Premiership were severely disrupted in the summer of 2020 by the legal challenge against the SPFL resolution that was both costly and absorbed a lot of valuable time of our executive team in defending the club's right to promotion as league champions."