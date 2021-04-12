Derry are the only Premier Division side without a point this season

Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers Venue: Brandywell Date: Tuesday, 13 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live coverage from 19:30 on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine has insisted he will not "chuck it" as he aims to turn around his side's terrible start to the Premier Division season.

Friday's 2-0 defeat by St Patrick's Athletic meant the Candystripes have lost all of their three opening games and remain bottom of the table.

Derry welcome holders Shamrock Rovers to the Brandywell on Tuesday and Devine was bullish about his side's chances.

"Absolutely, 100%," he said when asked if he understood fans' frustrations.

"I did not take this job to lose football matches. I believe in everything that I am doing and the players believe in me, that is what I feel.

"I take complete responsibility - three defeats in three matches is not good enough - but I have to keep working. I can't throw the white flag up, if I chuck it then how is that going to affect the team?

"I have to keep going, keep working as hard as I am working to make sure we can turn this around. We have to turn this around and I believe we will.

"We have good players, there is absolutely no way we are the worst team in the league but with three defeats from three we have to accept that criticism. I have to accept that and I have to put a team out on Tuesday night that is going to try and win the match."

'We need to represent the people of the city'

Danny Lupano will miss the Rovers match through suspension

The loss in Dublin against St Pat's, when Derry had defender Danny Lupano sent off after 32 minutes, followed defeats against Longford Town and Waterford.

Fifth-placed Rovers have made an indifferent start to the new campaign themselves, with a win and two draws so far.

Devine believes last season's champions will no doubt expect to pick up an away victory, but was adamant that his side must believe they can end their poor run and register what would be a surprise victory.

"Shamrock Rovers would fancy their chances against everyone," continued Devine, who is in his second spell as Derry City manager.

"I think they are head and shoulders above everyone in the league at the minute and have been for the last year or so. They have such a strong squad and could pick numerous teams and still be the best in the country.

"However, that doesn't take away from the fact that there is still a 90-minute game to be played and we need to make sure that we are not waiting to be beaten.

"We have to go in with the mindset that we are going to win that game - any other attitude and we won't.

"I've spoken to the players and told them we have to take the pain from the weekend, but we have to also realise that we are in a privileged position, that we need to represent the people of this city and have a bit more fight than we had on Friday. "