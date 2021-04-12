Sam Long: Oxford United defender signs new deal until 2024

Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Sam Long in action for Oxford United
Sam Long has featured 38 times for Oxford this season

Oxford United defender Sam Long has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 26-year-old has been with the U's since the age of eight.

Right-back Long has made a total of 122 appearances for the Kassam Stadium outfit since his first-team debut in April 2013.

"I am ambitious and know that the club has big plans, so I am glad they see me as part of those plans," he told the club website.external-link

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC