Chelsea v Manchester City

Last updated on

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is sidelined with a hamstring strain sustained in training.

Central defender Andreas Christensen, who has a muscle injury, is the Blues' only other absentee.

Manchester City are again without forward Sergio Aguero, who has missed the last two games with an unspecified issue.

Aside from that, manager Pep Guardiola has a full squad at his disposal for the trip to Wembley.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty external-link : It would have been a worthy final - and it may yet be a worthy final of the Champions League. Chelsea against Manchester City gets the hairs on the back of the neck standing up. It could be a wonderful game of football.

Against Palace last weekend and in Seville against Porto, Chelsea delivered two quite different, but equally impressive, performances.

At Palace, their attacking players clicked in a thrilling demolition of Roy Hodgson's side. The first half was probably their best 45 minutes under Thomas Tuchel. Against Porto, they displayed a defensive resolve which allowed their opponent almost no encouragement that a two-goal deficit could be overturned. To beat City, Chelsea will need to combine the best of both those displays.

Pep Guardiola's side have been incredible since mid-December when a home draw against West Brom left them ninth in the Premier League. The pace they have set ever since has been far too hot for anyone to live with and the quadruple dream remains alive.

But the tantalising delight of this semi-final is that City are not perfect - as both Leeds and Manchester United have demonstrated recently. They can occasionally be exposed; they do have off days and Chelsea do have the quality to exploit any weaknesses.

If the stars align, this might one of those classic matches we'll remember for years.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have never beaten Manchester City in three attempts at the new Wembley. They lost 2-1 in the 2013 FA Cup semi-final, 2-0 in the 2018 Community Shield and on penalties in the 2019 League Cup final.

City have won four of their six FA Cup ties against Chelsea.

Chelsea

Chelsea could reach the FA Cup final for the 15th time - and fourth in five seasons.

They have won seven of their past eight FA Cup semi-finals, with their only defeat in that spell inflicted by Manchester City in 2013.

Tammy Abraham is the joint-top scorer in the FA Cup this season with four goals, level with Crawley's Tom Nichols, Blackpool's Gary Madine and Alfie May of Cheltenham Town.

Timo Werner has scored just twice in his past 33 games for club and country, with one of those goals coming in the 4-0 FA Cup third-round win over Morecambe in January.

Manchester City