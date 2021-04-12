Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Replays suggested Mbaye Diagne (left) may have been onside when he scored, with team-mate Kyle Bartley (right) in an offside position

The video assistant referee could not reverse an offside decision which cost West Brom a goal against Southampton because officials could not find a definitive camera angle.

Mbaye Diagne thought he had scored when he flicked Darnell Furlong's shot into the net - but it was flagged offside.

Replays suggested it was Kyle Bartley who was offside, rather than Diagne.

However, the VAR could not determine whether Diagne was offside, so the on-field decision remained.