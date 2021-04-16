Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

BBC Scotland will again turn its focus to the SWPL title race on Sunday with both live coverage and highlights.

The BBC Sport Scotland website will show Spartans against Celtic at Ainslie Park from 13:55 BST.

Then Glasgow City's home clash with Motherwell will be on BBC Alba and online at 16:10.

And at 20:30 there will be highlights of all four games on BBC Scotland, with Rangers hosting Hibernian, and Hearts at home to Forfar Farmington.