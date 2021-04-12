Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Trezeguet scored his first goals of the season against Fulham earlier in April

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet will have surgery on a knee injury he sustained in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool.

The Egypt forward suffered ligament damage and was substituted in the 82nd minute at Anfield.

Trezeguet, who joined Villa in 2019, has scored two goals in 22 appearances for Dean Smith's side this season.

When asked about the injury after the match on Saturday, Smith said: "He tried to carry on but, unfortunately, didn't feel great so had to come off.

"[He] was naturally upset and worried at what extent the injury is but only time will tell us."