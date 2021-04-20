League Two
BradfordBradford City19:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: The Utilita Energy Stadium

Bradford City v Tranmere Rovers

League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge422281262412174
2Cheltenham412191154361872
3Bolton422010125247570
4Morecambe42209136257569
5Tranmere421812125248466
6Forest Green411811125448665
7Newport411711134941862
8Exeter4116131265461961
9Leyton Orient421710154843561
10Carlisle41179155546960
11Salford4115141246331359
12Crawley421611155253-159
13Bradford411610154747058
14Port Vale42159185352154
15Stevenage421217133637-153
16Harrogate42158194549-453
17Oldham42149196772-551
18Mansfield421019134752-549
19Walsall421019134349-649
20Scunthorpe41138204154-1347
21Barrow411210194953-446
22Colchester42917164160-1944
23Southend42814202453-2938
24Grimsby41813203259-2737
