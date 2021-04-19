Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Andreas Christensen has been a regular starter for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel when fit

TEAM NEWS

Andreas Christensen is likely to return for Chelsea following a three-match absence because of a muscle injury.

Thiago Silva could be rested, with head coach Thomas Tuchel concerned about the Brazilian's recent workload, while Mateo Kovacic remains out.

Brighton defenders Adam Webster and Dan Burn are in contention to start, having both returned to the matchday squad for last week's draw against Everton.

Aaron Connolly is fit after a foot injury and Percy Tau might be involved.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in 14 games against Brighton since losing the first meeting in January 1933 (W12, D2).

The Blues have won all six competitive home fixtures against Albion, scoring 14 goals without reply.

Chelsea

Chelsea could lose consecutive league games at Stamford Bridge for only the third time since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2004. It previously happened in November 2011 and December 2019.

The Blues have kept 14 clean sheets in 19 competitive matches since Thomas Tuchel became head coach.

Christian Pulisic has scored three goals in his past two league appearances, as many as in his previous 26. He's looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for just the second time.

Brighton & Hove Albion