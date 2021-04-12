Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

John Hughes, left, and Brian Rice are competing to keep their respective sides in the Scottish Premiership

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice and Ross County counterpart John Hughes face bans after being charged for criticising match officials.

Rice launched a tirade external-link against head of referees Crawford Allan after a Scottish Cup defeat by St Mirren.

Then former house-mate Hughes backed up those comments, accusing some officials external-link of having a "personality bypass" when "they put that wee uniform on".

The case will be heard on 29 April, with both facing lengthy suspensions.

Rice and Hughes have been charged with breaching rules 72 and 77, which cover indicating "bias or incompetence" and the use of "insulting" language about match officials.

The tariff of touchline suspension for each breach ranges from two to eight matches.

In a short statement, Hamilton said they will defend Rice and fight his case.