'He is going to be the next Van Dijk - trust me' - Hughes on Celtic loanee Hjelde

Defender Leo Hjelde has been tipped as "the next Virgil van Dijk" by Ross County manager John Hughes.

The 17-year-old has played nine times for County since joining on loan from Celtic in January, having signed a new contract with the Glasgow club.

And Hughes thinks the Norwegian has the talent to match Dutchman Van Dijk, who had a stint with Celtic before moving to Southampton and then Liverpool.

"Leo is going to be the next Van Dijk - trust me on that," he said.

"The quality he has shown, the physical challenge, playing real men's football and standing up to it - it's been a wonderful experience for Leo.

"Before he came, Leeds United were after him. I think he had to sign an extension to his contract for the loan to go through."

Hughes acknowledges Hjelde has made some mistakes and "has got a lot to learn" but had been "absolutely fantastic" considering he was a teenager in a foreign country during a pandemic.

He missed Saturday's 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock through illness and Hughes said he had a battle on his hands to return to the starting line-up as the Dingwall side look to end a four-game run without a win.

"He has picked up a wee virus, but thankfully its nothing to do with Covid," the manager explained. "It's knocked him back a bit, but he has acquitted himself very well and I think he has a massive future."