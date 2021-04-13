Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Allen has made only 19 Stoke appearances this season because of injury problems

Joe Allen is set to miss the remainder of Stoke City's season, but should be fit for Euro 2020, according to Potters boss Michael O'Neill.

Wales midfielder Allen has not played since suffering calf and hamstring injuries during the March international break.

O'Neill says the 31-year-old is unlikely to return before the Championship season ends on 8 May.

"There's no point us rushing him back to play," O'Neill said.

"Joe always wants to play - you kind of have to put the reins on Joe a little bit.

"The injury is more serious than we first thought when he came off in the game for Wales, but I don't think there's any risk for him (regarding) participating in the Euros.

"I do think it's probably unlikely we'll see him play for us again this season."

Former Liverpool player Allen is a key man in Wales' midfield.

He returned to action with Stoke in December 2020 having been out for nine months with an Achilles injury.

Allen made his first Wales appearance since 2019 in their World Cup qualifier defeat in Belgium in March, but was forced off after just seven minutes of the 3-1 defeat and has not played since.

Wales's Euro 2020 campaign begins against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday, 12 June.