Last updated on .From the section Irish

Alan O'Sullivan went close for Warrenpoint against Carrick

Warrenpoint Town and Carrick Rangers saw their winless runs continue after a goalless encounter at Milltown.

Christopher Rodgers threatened early for Rangers with his deflected shot going wide while Aaron Hogg kept out Ryan Swan's strike at the other end.

The hosts were the more potent in the second half with Swan and Alan O'Sullivan denied by Hogg.

It's now 10 games without a win for Point with Rangers just one behind and four points off the bottom.

Hogg was the busier of the two keepers and got down at his near-post to save from Swan after 20 minutes,

Daniel Byrne went close for Barry Gray's side before Swan dragged wide after being put through by O'Sullivan's flick-on.

Point created the better second-half openings with O'Sullivan firing into the side-netting before Hogg kept out another Swan effort.

O'Sullivan also saw a shot saved by Hogg as a disappointing match came to a conclusion.