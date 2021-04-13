Last updated on .From the section Irish

Rory Gaffney celebrates scoring the opener for Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell

Derry City are still without a point from their opening four games after going down 2-0 to champions Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell.

City made a good start and David Parkhouse clipped the Rovers woodwork with a lob.

The visitors netted two goals in five first-half minutes as Derry stayed bottom of the Premier Division.

Rory Gaffney fired in the opener before a superb long-range strike from Graham Burke.

Parkhouse chipped the onrushing Alan Mannus and was inches away from giving Declan Devine's side the perfect start.

Rovers took form control of the match with their quickfire double, starting with Gaffney rifling home from a tight angle on 34 minutes.

Moment to remember

Burke produced a moment of magic to make it 2-0, swinging the ball over Nathan Gartside and into the net from just a yard inside the City half.

Derry midfielder Daniel Lafferty sent a shot straight at Alan Mannus early in the second half and also squandered another opening.

Max Murphy found the Derry side-netting and Gartside kept out Danny Mandroiu's strike as the Dubliners secured the three points.

Derry boss Devine said: "There were a lot of good performances and we showed a lot of bravery - we had as many good chances as them.

"I'm happy to take the flak - we have to better and make sure these defeats are stopped. It shows the difference in class when two moments of magic cut you open."