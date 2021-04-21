Championship
MillwallMillwall18:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich43279766323490
2Watford432510860283285
3Swansea4322101152341876
4Brentford422015772413175
5Bournemouth4221111069412874
6Barnsley42218135446871
7Reading4219101357461167
8QPR431711155151062
9Cardiff4316131459471261
10Millwall421417114140159
11Middlesbrough42169174947257
12Stoke421414144546-156
13Luton41168173646-1056
14Preston43157214455-1152
15Bristol City42156214156-1551
16Blackburn431311195449550
17Nottm Forest421213173441-749
18Coventry421212183956-1748
19Birmingham421212183250-1848
20Huddersfield421211194562-1747
21Derby431110223151-2043
22Rotherham40116234154-1339
23Sheff Wed43129223655-1939
24Wycombe42810243266-3434
View full Championship table

