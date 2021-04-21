Luton Town v Reading

LutonLuton Town19:45ReadingReading
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|43
|27
|9
|7
|66
|32
|34
|90
|2
|Watford
|43
|25
|10
|8
|60
|28
|32
|85
|3
|Swansea
|43
|22
|10
|11
|52
|34
|18
|76
|4
|Brentford
|42
|20
|15
|7
|72
|41
|31
|75
|5
|Bournemouth
|42
|21
|11
|10
|69
|41
|28
|74
|6
|Barnsley
|42
|21
|8
|13
|54
|46
|8
|71
|7
|Reading
|42
|19
|10
|13
|57
|46
|11
|67
|8
|QPR
|43
|17
|11
|15
|51
|51
|0
|62
|9
|Cardiff
|43
|16
|13
|14
|59
|47
|12
|61
|10
|Millwall
|42
|14
|17
|11
|41
|40
|1
|59
|11
|Middlesbrough
|42
|16
|9
|17
|49
|47
|2
|57
|12
|Stoke
|42
|14
|14
|14
|45
|46
|-1
|56
|13
|Luton
|41
|16
|8
|17
|36
|46
|-10
|56
|14
|Preston
|43
|15
|7
|21
|44
|55
|-11
|52
|15
|Bristol City
|42
|15
|6
|21
|41
|56
|-15
|51
|16
|Blackburn
|43
|13
|11
|19
|54
|49
|5
|50
|17
|Nottm Forest
|42
|12
|13
|17
|34
|41
|-7
|49
|18
|Coventry
|42
|12
|12
|18
|39
|56
|-17
|48
|19
|Birmingham
|42
|12
|12
|18
|32
|50
|-18
|48
|20
|Huddersfield
|42
|12
|11
|19
|45
|62
|-17
|47
|21
|Derby
|43
|11
|10
|22
|31
|51
|-20
|43
|22
|Rotherham
|40
|11
|6
|23
|41
|54
|-13
|39
|23
|Sheff Wed
|43
|12
|9
|22
|36
|55
|-19
|39
|24
|Wycombe
|42
|8
|10
|24
|32
|66
|-34
|34
