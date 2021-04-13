Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Sharp's last outing was in a 5-0 defeat at Leicester on 14 March

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a thigh injury.

The Blades are bottom of the Premier League, 18 points from safety, with seven games left.

Sharp, who has scored three goals in 14 top-flight outings this season, picked up the injury during training.

"Always gutting to miss games so to be ruled out for the remainder of the season hurts," said the 35-year-old on social media. external-link

"Sadly the injury was worse than I'd hoped but operation went well and will be back stronger next season to get my 250th goal in front of a packed Bramall Lane."

Sharp scored the 249th goal of his professional career in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Bristol City in February.