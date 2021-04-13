Scottish Gossip: Celtic, SPFL, Aberdeen, Motherwell, St Johnstone, Livingston
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic could recoup the £3.5m they paid for 22-year-old Polish striker Patryk Klimala, who is on the brink of joining New York Red Bulls after just three goals in 28 appearances for the Parkhead club. (Daily Record)
West Ham are in pole position to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who is also a target for Arsenal and Leicester City. (Football Insider)
Scottish football chiefs are seeking talks with government as clubs bid to put a plan in place for the return of fans and ease concerns over season-ticket sales. (Daily Record)
Clubs could have fans inside their ground for the SPFL play-offs after the Scottish government confirmed up 500 supporters are permitted when the country goes to level 2 of lockdown restrictions, which is scheduled for 17 May. (Sun)
Premiership clubs are set to reject plans for a revised 12-12-10-10 SPFL structure which would see the introduction of Old Firm colt teams in the bottom tier. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is not a signing target for new Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass, who will offer Bruce Anderson a new contract after the 22-year-old forward's spell on loan at Hamilton. (Daily Record)
Scotland full-back Stephen O'Donnell's "best years are ahead of him", says Motherwell manager Graham Alexander after the 28-year-old signed a new two-year deal at Fir Park. (Four Four Two)