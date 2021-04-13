Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic could recoup the £3.5m they paid for 22-year-old Polish striker Patryk Klimala, who is on the brink of joining New York Red Bulls after just three goals in 28 appearances for the Parkhead club. (Daily Record) external-link

West Ham are in pole position to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who is also a target for Arsenal and Leicester City. (Football Insider) external-link

Scottish football chiefs are seeking talks with government as clubs bid to put a plan in place for the return of fans and ease concerns over season-ticket sales. (Daily Record) external-link

Clubs could have fans inside their ground for the SPFL play-offs after the Scottish government confirmed up 500 supporters are permitted when the country goes to level 2 of lockdown restrictions, which is scheduled for 17 May. (Sun) external-link

Premiership clubs are set to reject plans for a revised 12-12-10-10 SPFL structure which would see the introduction of Old Firm colt teams in the bottom tier. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is not a signing target for new Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass, who will offer Bruce Anderson a new contract after the 22-year-old forward's spell on loan at Hamilton. (Daily Record) external-link