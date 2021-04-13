Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Ninth-placed Ipswich have scored six goals in Paul Cook's 10 games in charge

Ipswich boss Paul Cook says the club's supporters "are bored of us" after a 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon left them five points from the League One play-offs.

Cook has won just two of 10 games in charge, with the club set for a third successive season in the third tier.

Asked how fans would be feeling, he said: "I'm surprised they've still got any - we flatter to deceive.

"The best feeling as a manager is when you put a team on the pitch that you trust. I don't trust our team."

Ipswich were taken over by American investment fund ORG last week, while on Tuesday it was announced Bristol City chief executive Mark Ashton will take over as CEO at Portman Road from June.

Former Portsmouth and Wigan manager Cook targeted automatic promotion when he was appointed last month but has struggled to pick up a side that had been inconsistent in the previous 18 months under Paul Lambert.

"Our supporters are tired now and bored of us, aren't they?" Cook told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"We need to feel pain, you need to travel home and if it doesn't affect you by tomorrow and the next day, there's something wrong with you.

"I'm not so sure it affects our players a great deal, so the reality for us going forward - things must change."