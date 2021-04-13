Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City remain rooted to the bottom of the League of Ireland Premier Division table and without a point after suffering a fourth straight defeat on Tuesday evening

Derry City boss Declan Devine has denied that his team are already in a relegation battle after losing their opening four games of the season.

The Candystripes remain rooted to the bottom of the League of Ireland Premier Division table after Tuesday's 2-0 home defeat by champions Shamrock Rovers.

Devine admits a win over Drogheda on Friday is now "absolutely" a must but said there should be no sense of panic.

"There are four games played," Devine told BBC Radio Foyle.

"If you are talking about relegation battles after four games, I don't know where you are coming from."

'I 100% understand fans' frustrations'

Asked about fans' frustrations at Derry's dismal start to the campaign following last season's uninspiring campaign which saw the Candystripes narrowly avoid relegation, Devine added: "I 100% understand (the frustrations).

"I'm the one who takes the flak and I'm happy to take the flak but I'm not concerned we're in a relegation battle with four games played and 32 to go."

Devine bemoaned defensive errors in Tuesday's Brandywell defeat as Rovers scored two quick goals shortly after home striker David Parkhouse had rattled the Hoops woodwork.

However, he insisted that there were positives to take out of his team's display.

"We conceded a goal from a throw-in (Rory Gaffney's opener) while the moment of magic from Graham Burke (his long-range shot) was also still preventable.

"But I felt there was a lot of bravery about our performance. We asked questions of Shamrock Rovers which a lot of teams don't do.

"A lot of teams sit in and try and defend and grind out a 0-0. We tried to hit them on the counter and be expansive in our way of playing and I thought there were a lot of good performances."

Declan Devine says Brendan Barr (right) impressed on his first start even though the Candystripes went down to another demoralising defeat against the champions

'I believe in this bunch of boys'

Devine was particularly impressed with the performances of youngsters Ronan Boyce and Brendan Barr who both made their first starts in Tuesday's contest.

"They showed a lot of courage in terms of the way they played.

"I said to the players at half-time that I couldn't believe we were 2-0 down because I thought it was a positive first-half performance."

But despite that, Devine admits that Derry's losing start to the campaign means he would happily take a "really poor performances where we grind out a 1-0 win" in Friday's home contest against Drogheda United.

"I'd take that all day long. We don't want to be renowned as a nice soft team that are good with the ball and not good without it.

"We've got to be better and manage the moments in the game.

"Two lapses of concentration have punished us against the best team in the country but at the same time, I believe in this bunch of boys.

"There is more in them than what we are demonstrating and I think it's only a matter of time until we start picking up points."