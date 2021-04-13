Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

Brian Rice, right, and Guillaume Beuzelin have both extended their deals

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice and his backroom team have signed new deals with the club.

Rice has kept the club in the Scottish Premiership in the past two campaigns, although his team are bottom of the division with four matches remaining.

Fellow coaches Brian Potter and Guillaume Beuzelin have also renewed.

"We have watched the devotion and dedication they have for maximising the potential of all the club's players," said chairman Allan Maitland.

"The guys understand what it means to represent our club and are able to put that message across to the players. Now the contracts have been signed we look forward to ending the season strongly."