Rangers' players were left incensed by a comment made to Glen Kamara by Ondrej Kudela

Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches after racially abusing Glen Kamara - with the Rangers midfielder suspended for three games.

The Finn has been found guilty of assaulting Kudela after the sides' Europa League meeting at Ibrox.

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has also been banned for four games after Slavia's Ondrej Kolar was left with a fractured skull, and the Ibrox club have been fined 9,000 euros for failing to control their players in Slavia's 2-0 win.

Roofe and defender Leon Balogun were sent off, and three other players were booked in the last-16 second leg encounter.

Centre-back Kudela rejected the "disgusting accusation" of racially abusing Kamara while covering his mouth in the closing moments of the game, but did admit swearing at the Rangers player.

He was provisionally banned for one game pending an investigation by a Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspector.

Consequently, he missed Slavia's 1-1 draw at Arsenal last week and will now also be ineligible for the next nine games played by either Slavia in Europe or the Czech Republic national team, potentially including the Euros.

At the time, Rangers manager director Stewart Robertson said the abuse "will not be tolerated" and say they expected "a robust and unequivocal response" from Uefa.

The Ibrox club also said several players were racially abused online post-match and met with Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday.

That followed the club's announcement that their players and staff were boycotting social media for a week due to concerns about how platforms deal with racist abuse.

"This was the first step in constructive dialogue between our club and social media platforms," read a club statement. "We believe faceless online perpetrators should be held accountable.

"It is vital that our players and staff are protected online. We outlined our strong belief that social media companies should make it mandatory to provide identification before being able to obtain an account."

