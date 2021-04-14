Last updated on .From the section Derby

Wayne Rooney officially retired as a player to become Derby boss after an interim spell in charge

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney says he "believes 100%" his side will not be relegated from the Championship.

The Rams have won one of their past 10 games and are 20th - four points and two spots above third-bottom Rotherham - who have three games in hand.

Former Manchester United and England striker Rooney, 35, took permanent charge of Derby in January.

"We've got quality in the team and my message to fans is don't panic, don't worry, we'll be fine," he said.

Rooney told BBC Radio Derby: "Of course some will be worried but I'm saying from being with this group of players every day, we'll be fine."

Rotherham play Coventry - the team between them and Derby in the table - on Wednesday, meaning they could be just one point clear of the drop zone by the time they go to struggling Blackburn on Friday.

But Rooney, who started the campaign as a player in the Rams squad, is confident his side will survive.

"I know this game, I know where we're at. I believe 100% in this group of players and I believe 100% we'll stay in this division.

"My players trust in me and what I'm telling them, and that's what gives them the confidence they need to make sure we stay in this league."

Meanwhile, on-loan Stoke striker Lee Gregory will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.