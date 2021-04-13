Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Callum Davidson says some clubs angered him by refusing to move kick-off times

St Johnstone's Callum Davidson was happy to accommodate Clyde's desire to change their Scottish Cup kick-off time as "players would likely get injured".

The League 1 side had been scheduled to kick-off in Perth within 40 hours of their previous game finishing amid a run of four matches in seven days.

The last-16 tie will now start at 17.30 BST on Saturday instead of 11.45.

"We've asked a couple of teams to change the timings for us and they didn't do it," manager Davidson said.

"People have asked us to change and we've obliged, so I was annoyed as I thought it a little unfair considering the teams we asked, we had done them a favour."

Davidson said pushing back the kick off was more about "logic" than "fairness", given part-time Clyde travel to face Dumbarton on Thursday.

The tie - in keeping with the others scheduled for Saturday at 15:00 - had to be moved so not to coincide with the funeral of Prince Philip.

However, League 1 Montrose are being forced to play their game at Kilmarnock - 135 miles away - on Saturday morning, having played Partick Thistle in Glasgow on the Thursday evening.

"A lot of people don't realise they put their bodies through so much trauma," Davidson said. "If they are playing Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, an early kick off on Saturday means people are likely to get injured.

"Our preparation's good. But, because Clyde have had so many games, I couldn't second guess their team."

Davidson admits his Premiership side go into the game as strong favourites but is not yet letting his thoughts move on to a possible trophy double for his League Cup winners.

League champions Rangers or holders Celtic will host the winners of Saturday's game at McDiarmid Park in the quarter-finals.