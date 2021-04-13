Micky Mellon's United are in seventh place in the Scottish Premiership with four games to play

Manager Micky Mellon says he is "100% focused" on Dundee United in the face of reported interest in him from Doncaster Rovers.

The Scottish Premiership club have not been contacted by the English League One side with regards to Mellon.

The Scot - who had spent his whole career in England - arrived from Tranmere Rovers last summer.

And when asked about the speculation external-link , he insisted there "is still a lot of work to be done" at United.

"It is difficult for me to speak about," he added. "If I don't speak about it, it looks like I am avoiding it, and if I do, it looks like I have something to speak about. But I really don't.

"This is an exciting place to be and, honestly, until I am told differently and asked to come and have a conversation, I will continue to do that and there has not been a need to do that."

Mellon has presided over a relatively successful first season at United, comfortably preserving their Premiership status in their first season back in the top flight.

Before arriving at Tannadice, he enjoyed success at Tranmere, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town.

"I am blessed. I have worked with some great players and had teams that have been very very successful down south and, because of that, that is maybe why people will link you with opportunities," Mellon said.

"But I have always been a guy who has been grateful to be given the opportunity at the club that he is at."