Paul Pogba has scored 38 goals in 197 appearances for Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has signed a deal with Amazon Prime to produce a documentary on his life.

'The Pogmentary' will give a unique insight into the 28-year-old France international's life on and off the football pitch.

The series will air in 2022.

Amazon Studios' head of European originals, Georgia Brown, said the company were "thrilled to be collaborating" with Pogba - "one of the most prominent talents of his time".

"We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further, and he is without doubt an icon for an entire generation," she added.

"Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words."

Amazon Prime has already produced documentaries on Manchester City and Tottenham, as well as in other sports.