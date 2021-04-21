Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City20:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion

Matheus Pereira scoring a penalty against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January
Matheus Pereira has been directly involved in 13 Premier League goals this campaign

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers expects full-back Ricardo Pereira to overcome a minor calf problem in time to face West Brom.

Long-term absentees James Justin, Harvey Barnes and Wes Morgan miss out again.

West Brom loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles has returned to training this week following an ankle injury.

Kyle Bartley has recovered from a calf strain and is also likely to be part of the matchday squad.

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho celebrating after scoring a goal

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester won the reverse fixture 3-0 at The Hawthorns and could complete a top-flight double over West Brom for the first time since 1938.
  • However, the Foxes are winless in nine home games against West Brom in all competitions.
  • All eight of Albion's Premier League points in this fixture have been earned away (W2, D2).

Leicester City

  • Leicester could lose three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since February 2019.
  • Seven of their nine league defeats this season have been at the King Power Stadium.
  • Kelechi Iheanacho is now Leicester's leading goalscorer in all competitions in 2020-21 with 15 goals, one ahead of Jamie Vardy.
  • Brendan Rodgers has won three of his four Premier League home matches as a manager against the Baggies.

West Bromwich Albion

  • They could win three successive Premier League matches for the first time since a club record run of four in November 2012.
  • West Brom have 24 points after 31 matches. The only team to have fewer points in a top-flight season and avoid relegation was Fulham in 2008.
  • The Baggies have scored eight goals in their last two Premier League fixtures. They had netted 10 goals in their first 16 league matches under Sam Allardyce.
  • Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson both have a chance of becoming the first West Brom player to score in three consecutive Premier League matches since Salomon Rondon in 2016.
  • Allardyce has won only one of his six Premier League fixtures as a manager against Brendan Rodgers.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32235467234474
2Man Utd32199464352966
3Leicester31175955371856
4Chelsea321510750311955
5West Ham32167953421155
6Liverpool32158954381653
7Tottenham321481054371750
8Everton31147104340349
9Arsenal32137124436846
10Leeds32144145050046
11Aston Villa301351243331044
12Wolves32118133241-941
13Crystal Palace31108133352-1938
14Southampton31106153956-1736
15Newcastle3298153553-1835
16Brighton32713123338-534
17Burnley3289152645-1933
18Fulham33512162543-1827
19West Brom3159172859-3124
20Sheff Utd3242261756-3914
View full Premier League table

