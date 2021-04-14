Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar lashes out at Rangers' Kemar Roofe after he suffered a fractured skull in a challenge during the now-notorious Europa League clash and claims the striker knew what he was doing. (Herald) external-link

Celtic striker Patryk Klimala has flown to New York to complete a Red Bulls move in a deal that could be worth more than £3.5m. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers boss Graeme Souness has revealed that Roy Keane is still "desperate" to get back into management, amid constant links with the vacant managerial position at Celtic.(National) external-link

Former Ibrox defender Maurice Ross dismisses Celtic caretaker John Kennedy's "best side in the country" remark as foolish bravado and insists the collective cause at Rangers is far greater than a Hoops side full of individuals. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs could try and tempt Leigh Griffiths back to Easter Road this summer if he leaves Celtic after it was reported Aberdeen have no interest in the striker. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs have been spared Scottish FA punishment after Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh made controversial comments about Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on their club TV station. (Daily Record) external-link

Newcastle are not concerned by Jacob Murphy's contract situation, despite interest in the winger from Watford and Rangers. The 26-year-old's current deal expires in 2022. (Chronicle) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson keen to bring on-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton back to Perth next season. (Courier) external-link

Czech Republic manager Jaroslav Silhavy claims the 10-match ban Ondrej Kudela received for racially abusing Rangers' Glen Kamara is too severe, with the veteran defender now unable to play at the European Championship finals. (Scottish Sun) external-link

The father of Leo Hjelde has revealed the Celtic teenager is being tracked by a number of clubs but is targeting a first-team breakthrough next term. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark believes exciting times are ahead for the Dons with new boss Stephen Glass at the helm. (Press & Journal) external-link

Morton face a Scottish FA hammering after participating in an unapproved agent showcase friendly match in breach of Covid regulations. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic midfielder Joe Ledley reveals that his old club knocked back his request to use their training facilities when he was without a club in 2019. (Scottish Sun) external-link