An own goal from Callum McGregor gave Rangers victory in the last derby at Ibrox

We're down to the last 16 in the Scottish Cup, with the action spread across some unusual kick-off times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Without a sponsor, there is no lucrative prize money, but there is always the prestige - and potential riches are in store for the winner, since they will enter the Europa League in the final play-off round.

All losing sides from those play-offs drop into the group phase of the new Conference League, so at least one Scottish club will be guaranteed European football until at least December.

Should Celtic lift the cup for a fifth successive season or Rangers make it a league and cup double, then that spot will go to the team finishing third in the Premiership, since the top two have Champions League qualifiers to contend with.

One of the Glasgow giants will topple at this stage of the Scottish Cup, since the Old Firm rivals meet at Ibrox on Sunday, so that is an obvious place to start our preview of the weekend's action.

All eyes on Ibrox

Between them, Celtic (40) and Rangers (33) have hoovered up more cup victories than all the rest put together across 134 finals.

Celtic have not lost in this competition since their city rivals bundled them out on penalties in the 2016 semi-finals but Rangers are very much top dogs in Scotland now, having cantered to the league title, while they are on an unbeaten run of four in derbies (winning three and drawing the other).

In the aftermath of Rangers clinching a first Premiership crown in a decade, the teams served up a low key 1-1 at Celtic Park last month. Sunday's clash promises to be altogether livelier.

Celtic are 20 points behind in the Premiership, so interim manager John Kennedy will have ruffled quite a few feathers and raised several eyebrows with his assertion that "on our day, we are still the best team in the country".

That came after last Saturday's 6-0 thumping of Livingston, their biggest domestic win of the season.

Rangers' intensity may have dropped a notch or two since the title was wrapped up, yet they remain on course for an unbeaten league campaign and conceded just their third goal in 18 domestic home games during Sunday's 2-1 win over Hibs.

Steven Gerrard will demand more urgency this time on the quest for more silverware, while his defenders are fiercely proud of that miserly Ibrox record. The Rangers manager may also choose to remind his squad of those recent words from Kennedy.

Raising a Glass to a new Don

Stephen Glass takes charge of Aberdeen for Saturday's showdown with Livingston and the new manager inherits a squad that will be feeling a bit better about themselves after back-to-back wins for the first time since December.

For all of the alarming headlines about a lack of goals, there is certainly a defensive solidity for Glass to build on, with just three goals conceded in eight games - and two 1-0 losses to Celtic in that run.

Aberdeen have lost in three finals since they last hoisted the famous trophy in 1990 and, with another home tie to come if they get through this one, the new boss could be arriving just in time.

Will Stephen Glass get off to a winning start at Aberdeen?

Livingston didn't really do themselves justice in the League Cup final in late February, losing to St Johnstone and never looking like a threat after going behind on the half-hour mark.

The West Lothian side made it 14 games unbeaten with their first win at Pittodrie since 2004 just a few weeks before that final but form has been rocky ever since, with just one league victory.

Last weekend's mauling against Celtic made it six defeats in eight Premiership outings, along with that painful afternoon at Hampden.

Friday night lights

St Mirren did the hard work in the League Cup by inflicting Rangers' only domestic defeat this season, but were then edged out by Livi in the last four.

Having been pipped for a top-six finish in agonising fashion, a once promising term is in danger of fizzling out and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, cup winners in 2015, will be full of confidence as they look to stretch their unbeaten sequence to nine games.

Motherwell have won four of their past five, with a big defeat by Kilmarnock in the middle, so they will fancy their chances of getting past Morton.

The Greenock side, currently occupying the relegation play-off spot in the Championship, were crushed 6-0 on their last Scottish Cup visit to Fir Park and League Cup meetings in 2017 and 2019 both ended in 4-0 defeats.

Forfar Athletic and Dundee United have not met since a Scottish Cup tie in 1987. The part-timers from Angus earned a 2-2 draw at Tannadice just 10 days after Barcelona had been famously vanquished on the same ground in the Uefa Cup. United prevailed in a replay at Station Park shortly after beating Barca for a second time at the Nou Camp.

The men in tangerine would go on to finish as runners-up in both competitions that season - an all too familiar tale for a club beaten in eight of the 10 Scottish Cup finals they've been to.

Early rise at Rugby Park

Spare a thought for Montrose, who will be kicking off at Kilmarnock a mere 39 hours after their League One thrashing at Partick Thistle.

The Gable Endies last reached the quarter-finals in 1975-76 and have gone 12 matches without a win over Killie since 1985.

Kilmarnock have not been to a Scottish Cup final since their third success in 1997, although manager Tommy Wright was a winner with St Johnstone in 2014.

The Saints have avoided a pre-noon kick-off by agreeing to a request from Clyde for an early evening start on Saturday.

The League 1 side lost to Dumbarton on Thursday in what will be a run of four matches in seven days.

These two haven't met since they were Division One rivals in 2009 and the last game in this competition was a 2-0 win for the Bully Wee back in 1939.

Sunday starts at Stair Park

Stranraer are the only League 2 side left standing after getting past Brora Rangers in extra time.

However, Hibernian will recall their last cup visit to Stair Park ended goalless in 2002 when they could call on strikers David Zitelli, Garry O'Connor, Derek Riordan and Tam McManus.

The Easter Road side ended their ludicrously long wait to get reacquainted with the trophy in 2016 and have made a habit of decent cup runs in recent years. A dramatic, extra-time semi-final loss to Hearts in last season's delayed tournament must have hurt, as will January's sorry defeat to St Johnstone in the last four of the League Cup.

Ahead in the race for third place, Hibs have their eye on that coveted European spot. Winning the cup again would offer the ultimate insurance.