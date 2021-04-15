Danny Ward: Leicester City goalkeeper extends contract until 2025
Last updated on .From the section Leicester
Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward has extended his stay with the Foxes until at least 2025.
The 27-year-old joined Leicester from Liverpool in 2018 and has played 14 times for the club in all competitions.
The Wales international, a regular starter in cup competitions, has helped the Foxes win three penalty shootouts since joining.
"I can't wait to see what's ahead for us, it's a really good feeling [to sign a new contract]," said Ward.
"I had a really good feeling the first time around when I signed and, luckily, we've been able to grow together as a club and as a team so I'm really excited for what lies ahead.
"Even in my short time here, you can see in terms of facilities alone, the step up has been incredible."