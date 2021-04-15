Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City's only win since 2 March came against Swansea City in the South Wales derby

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy says his time at the club has been "educational", but not a success.

The Bluebirds were 15th in the Championship and closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs when McCarthy took charge on 22 January.

Cardiff were unbeaten in McCarthy's first 11 games in charge, but one win in six games has now seen their chances of a top-six finish all-but disappear.

"Is it a success? No, but it's been educational," said McCarthy.

"You can always take something from it, we've tried our best and I'd only have regrets if we hadn't done everything possible.

"Some of the younger players may get an opportunity now, but we've got a responsibility to win the games and play well.

"The play-offs aren't happening, even if we won all the games the other teams have enough about them to stop us, but when you're preparing for next season you want to finish on a high."

Although a play-off finish is still mathematically possible, the Bluebirds are 12 points adrift of the top six with just five matches remaining.

Instead, McCarthy says his focus is now on completing the campaign in a manner which gives his side the best chance next season.

'I just wanted to do my bit'

"We can't just let the season finish, planning goes on all the time looking at players," said McCarthy.

"The season is never over, if it only mattered when you played for points the players wouldn't compete in training.

"You're always playing for something, your pride, the club, your jersey, the fans, yourself and your livelihood, if that isn't enough to motivate you then there's something wrong."

One of the notable positives under McCarthy has been the emergence of some of the club's younger talent.

Tom Sang and Ciaron Brown have been regular starters in defence in recent weeks while Rubin Colwill made his first-team debut under McCarthy.

Sang, 21, has been deputising at right wing-back instead of his more familiar midfield role with a number of defensive injuries at the club, and has signed a new contract at the club.

"It's great to have more than one string to your bow as a player," said McCarthy.

"I know he was a midfielder but we were always short of cover for Perry Ng and I looked at Tom and thought he was the ideal replacement.

"In one of my first training sessions it was Rubin Colwill and Issak Davies who caught my eye.

"And the likes of Tom and Ciaron Brown have done very very well, I'm very pleased with the youngsters and we'd like to get a few more through."

Cardiff captain Morrison still missing

Sean Morrison injured his calf during the South Wales derby but stayed on the pitch for the full game

The Bluebirds will look to get back to winning ways on Friday evening against play-off chasing Reading.

However captain Sean Morrison remains unavailable through injury, with McCarthy confirming the defender will miss Friday's trip to the Madejski Stadium.

"Sean is still out, the lads who have come in have done very well but when I look back at his performances he's a great leader and we'd welcome him back," said McCarthy.

"He's not for Friday [vs Reading], and then we will have to look at Brentford, he could be a doubt for that as well.

"We hope to see him before the end of the season but we'll see."