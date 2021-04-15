Coleraine's Ben Doherty and Seanan Clucas of Glentoran battle for possession at the Oval on Tuesday night

Irish Premiership: Coleraine v Glentoran Date: Friday, 16 April Venue: Ballycastle Road Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney and Glentoran assistant Paul Millar have said the fact that their clubs are about to meet for the second time in three days on Friday will make little difference to their preparations.

The Bannsiders sit second in the table, two points above the Glens, who have a match in hand over their opponents.

"The teams know each other anyhow - it's the same across the league - everybody knows everybody - so I don't think it will make a massive difference," said Kearney.

"We just have to recharge our batteries and go for another tough game," added the Coleraine boss.

The sides drew 2-2 at the Oval on Tuesday night, a result which saw Coleraine reduce Linfield's advantage at the top of the table to nine points.

Jay Donnelly gave Mick McDermott's team the lead, before Matthew Shevlin scored either side of half-time to put Coleraine ahead with his second and third goals for the club.

However, a freak own goal from Coleraine's Josh Carson - who lobbed the ball over his own keeper from 40 yards - meant the spoils were shared, thereby extending Glentoran's unbeaten Premiership run to seven matches.

Linfield play Ballymena United at Windsor Park on Saturday at 17:30 BST.

Millar is happy that his side are "still in the mix" in the upper reaches of the table as the league approaches the top six and bottom six split and the battle for European places hots up.

"We're playing well and not conceding too many but it doesn't matter if you are playing the team at the top of the league or the bottom - if you don't turn up you will lose," said Millar.

"I don't think the fact that we played them on Tuesday will have any impact on this game.

"We'll be going out to win, the same as any game. It will be hard as they are a good side - well organised and hard working - but we are a good side too. We can't wait for Friday night."

Elsewhere on Friday, fourth-placed Larne host Warrenpoint Town, Crusaders are at home to Glenavon and the bottom two meet at Taylor's Avenue as Carrick Rangers play Dungannon Swifts.

Each of those three games were brought forward from Saturday after it was announced that the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, would take place, on Saturday at 15:00 BST.